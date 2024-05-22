Minneapolis Man Hurt in a Stearns County Crash
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash just north of Sartell sent a Minneapolis man to the hospital on Tuesday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call about an accident with injuries just after 2:30 p.m.
Deputies went to the scene at 40321 County Road 1 in Brockway Township and found a delivery van and a car had collided.
Officers determined a van driven by 35-year-old Abdirashid Mohamed of Waite Park was traveling south on County Road 1 while a car driven by 25-year-old Colby Warzecha of Minneapolis was northbound.
The sheriff's office says it appears Mohamed tried to turn left into a driveway ahead of Warzecha's car and the two collided.
Warzecha was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Mohamed was not hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but deputies say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
