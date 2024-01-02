Milton E. Moren, 95, Foley

July 22, 1928 - December 25, 2023

Milton “Manny” Moren, age 95, of Foley, passed away Monday, December 25, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital after suffering a fall on Dec. 19, 2023. A private family burial will take place at Lone Pine Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Milton Edward Moren was born July 22, 1928 in Buckman Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to Robert and Minne (Kowitz) Moren. On Oct. 4, 1947 he was united in marriage to Lorraine Fleck in Robbinsdale. The couple made their home in Minneapolis for many years before moving to Hillman, MN. He worked for Peavy and Archer Daniels in the flour mill for 40 years. Milton was an avid fan of sports and loved watching the MN Twins and the Vikings.

Milton is survived by his children, Diane (Terry) Peterson of Ely, Jacqueline Moren of St. Paul, and Rocco (Dede) of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Cory (Jesie) Moren and Ashlee Moren; 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lorraine of 70 years, parents; brothers, Merle, Bobby, and Mick; sisters, Toots Fenna and Dotty Fenna.

The family of Milton would like to thank The Gardens of Foley for taking such good care of dad and the wonderful staff at The St. Cloud Hospital.