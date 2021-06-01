Millstream Arts Festival Transitions to Millstream Night Market

ST. JOSEPH -- A popular arts festival in St. Joseph is transitioning from a one-day event in the fall to a weekly celebration through much of the summer.

The Millstream Arts Festival has announced Millstream Night Market in downtown St. Joseph every Monday evening from June 21st through August 30th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. near Krewe Restaurant.

You'll be able to check out a variety of arts including pottery, jewelry, fiber, glass, wood, painting, leather, photography, and literature. They are also planning on having food, live music, and hands-on arts activity for the kids.

Get our free mobile app