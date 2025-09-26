ONAMIA (WJON News) -- One person died, and another was rescued, in a fiery crash in Mille Lacs County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 6:30 a.m. on 280th Street in the area of 100th Avenue. There was a head-on collision involving two vehicles.

Deputies arrived to find one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames. The driver of that vehicle, 53-year-old Rachel Morey of Rush City, died in the crash.

Deputies observed a person being carried away from the other vehicle by three good Samaritans who had stopped to help. That person has been identified as 24-year-old Lucas Boros of Little Falls. Moments later, both vehicles were fully on fire.

Boros was later taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

The Sheriff's Office says Dustin Bevins of Dalton, Chad Boser of Pierz, and Joseph Schuman of Fergus Falls had witnessed the crash and stopped to help. They used fire extinguishers from their work vehicles to try to put out the fire. When that didn't work, and with Lucas Boros still trapped in his vehicle, they grabbed a cut-off saw. Ultimately, the trio was able to break out the driver's door window and get him out of the vehicle, likely seconds before fire overtook the vehicle. The sheriff says their efforts undoubtedly saved his life.