Mille Lacs County Sheriff Looking for Missing Girl

ONAMIA -- The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help as they search for a missing girl.

Eleven-year-old Jaelyn Campbell was last seen in the area of 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township near Onamia.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Savage" on it, black jeans and has braids in her hair which is tinted red and red streamers in the braids.

Get our free mobile app

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Jaelyn Campbell call 911 or contact the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office at 320-983-8257.