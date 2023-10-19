MIlle Lacs County Backs “Operation Green Light”

MILLE LACS COUNTY (WJON News) - Mille Lacs County buildings will be bathed in green light through November 12th.

Operation Green Light for Veterans is a nationwide effort led by the National Association of Counties to bring people together to support veterans.

The Mille Lacs County Veterans Service Office says there are over 2,000 veterans living in the county, and the office served over 2,500 veterans and their families last year. The service office helps veterans and their families apply for VA healthcare, disability compensation, pension, survivor, and education benefits.

In addition to lighting county buildings and landmarks green, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to change one light bulb in their home or office to a green bulb, either an exterior light that neighbors and passersby can see or an interior light that can spark a conversation with friends, so veterans know they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

