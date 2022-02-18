Mildred “Millie” C. Kociemba, 94, Grey Eagle

September 11, 1927 – February 16, 2022

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Mildred “Millie” Kociemba, age 94 of Grey Eagle will be 11:00 AM. Friday, February 25 at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Millie died Wednesday at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. There will be a visitation after 9:00 AM Friday the 25th, until the time of the service. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Millie was born September 11, 1927, in Oak Township, Stearns County, to Frank and Anna (Schulzetenberg) Hoppe. She grew up in New Munich and married Edward Kociemba on June 24, 1947, in New Munich. Millie and Ed owned the Kociemba Grocery in Bowlus before moving to Big Birch Lake in 1967. Millie enjoyed reading, music and attending daily mass. She also enjoyed being with her family and watching her grandchildren play baseball and football. She was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Christian Women’s Group.

Millie is survived by her children; Renee Hennemann, Avon; Jerry (Gail) Kociemba, Andover; Jim (Terry) Kociemba, Citrus Heights, CA; Carol (Pat) Kavaney, St. Cloud; and Mary (Dan) Sand, Grey Eagle. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanette Kaschmitter, St. Martin, 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Hoppe, her sister, Lucille Meyer; Son-in-law, Fred “Rick” Hennemann and great-grandson, Patrick Mahoney.

Family would like to thank the staff of Mother of Mercy in Albany for their mission of love and caring for our mother.