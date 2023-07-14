Mildred Ann Taylor, 91, Melrose

October 7, 1931 - July 4, 2023

The Mass of Christian Burial, a celebration of life, for Mildred Ann Taylor, will be Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grey Eagle, MN. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley, Little Falls, MN.

Mildred Ann Taylor, age 91, passed away on July 4, 2023, at Melrose Care Center, Melrose, MN.

Mildred was born on October 7, 1931, in Stark, MN to Michael and Mary (Zemler) Sieg. Mildred was one of 11 children. She grew up in Delhi, Sleepy Eye, and Stewart, MN. In 1950, she married Norman Taylor. They had three sons, Dennis (Trish), Ronald (Yvonne) and Curtis (Beth). They lived in New Brighton, MN for many years before moving to their house on Big Birch Lake, near Grey Eagle.

Mildred worked for Control Data for 20 years as an engineering technician. She enjoyed her grandchildren and created many great memories for them as well as teaching them to sew, cook and plants. Mildred enjoyed family times and get togethers. She wintered in Florida and made many friends there. Her last years were living in the assisted living and CentraCare in Melrose.

She is survived by her 3 sons, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren, sisters, Bernette Sieg and Judy Athmann, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Norman, sisters, Rita, Monica, Mary, and Carol, brothers, Fritz, Gene, Kenneth, and Leo. Mildred will truly be missed.