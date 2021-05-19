Milaca Homegrown Music Festival Scheduled For August

MILACA HOMEGROWN MUSIC FESTIVAL 2021

The Milaca Homegrown Music Festival is a one day, fun event with food vendors, outdoor music and lots of great friends and neighbors getting together for one full day of musical fun in Milaca.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

This years festival will be taking place on Saturday, August 21st at the Rec Park. The event will starting at noon, with music until approximately 10 pm. This years talented line up of local musicians are as follows:

Noon-1 pm: Merchants of Soul

1:30-2:30 pm: Thryll

3:00-4:00 pm: FastTrack

4:30-6:00 pm: Dram Shop Country

6:30- 8:00 pm: The Cole Allen Band

8:30-10:00 pm: The Maddy Braun Band

This year's event not only features food vendors, there will also be a local beer garden.

TICKETS FOR THE HOMEGROWN MUSIC FESTIVAL ON SALE JUNE 1ST

If you are planning on attending this family friendly event, you can get tickets ahead of time beginning on June 1st. The tickets are $15 presale, and $20 at the gate.

If you'd like get tickets or for more information, you can click HERE now.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

The event is a lot of fun, and when I was there, people were allowed to bring their dogs, as long as they were on a leash. People set up launch chairs, blankets, and were just having a great time under the stars.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

Maddy Braun, the Headliner for the show, is a very talented girl who plays guitar, piano, writes her own music, and has a very unique voice. She's one of the busiest performers in the area...especially considering she's only a teenager! She performs at many area bars and restaurants in duo's and with full bands, and does a variety of music, ranging from country, to pop, to rock.