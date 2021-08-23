Five cancers can be easily prevented with a HPV vaccine. The American Cancer Society recommends HPV vaccinations for both boys and girls between the ages of 9-12. Only 1 in 3 students in Benton and Stearns Counties has completed both shots by the age of 13 and just 1 in 5 in Sherburne County.

Matt Flory from the American Cancer Society joined me on WJON today. He says people can catch up through the age of 26 but the vaccine is most effective when given earlier because younger children have a stronger immune response.

The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics both recommend getting the HPV shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time for those eligible for both.

Matt says the American Cancer Society is increasingly concerned about the increase in head and neck cancers in men and other genital cancers in both men and women. Flory says they have a screening for cervical cancer but no early detection for the other 5 HPV related cancers so these are often discovered in the later less treatable stages. Over 70% of these cancers can be prevented if boys and girls receive the vaccine.

Learn more about HPV vaccines or more about cancer at cancer.org.