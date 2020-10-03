Cars for a Cure Event Raising Breast Cancer Awareness

ST. JOSEPH -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but local fundraising is going to look a little different this year with COVID-19.

The American Cancer Society and Infinite Eye Care are teaming up for the first-ever Cars for a Cure event on Sunday.

Dr. Kim Orn says this year they needed to get creative.

COVID has put restrictions on all of us right now in our workplace, our family, and our day-to-day world. It's very challenging, lots of change, and some of this change is in our control and some of it is not.

Orn says this year there will be no Making Strides walk as is the annual tradition. In addition to the car show, the American Cancer Society is also holding online auctions this month.

Dr. Tom Johnson says the goal is to raise $5,000.

I was initially hoping for four to five grand, but I'm going to be happy if it's three to four. Maybe if people are a little more generous at the American Cancer Society's booth, maybe we'll make closer to our five.

All the money raised will fund breast cancer research and programs for breast cancer patients. The American Cancer Society will have a booth set up selling t-shirts and masks and accepting donations. Burgers and brats will be available for purchase as well.

Cars for a Cure runs from 11:15 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Neighbors Route 75 Bar and Grill. Registration is open from 10:00 a.m. until noon and the awards ceremony will start at 2:00 p.m.

The cost is $15 for participants and the event is free for spectators.

