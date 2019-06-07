Hundreds Walk at 2019 Relay for Life [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans gathered for a celebration of both grief and hope on Friday night.

The American Cancer Society held their annual Relay for Life of Central Minnesota at Apollo High School.

The event kicked off with a lap for cancer survivors, but hundreds of supporters and caregivers also came out to walk around the track.

There was a team lap with around 25 teams, a reflection area, concessions, and a luminaria ceremony at the end of the night to remember those who have lost their lives to the disease.

This year’s fundraising goal was $60,000. All proceeds will go to the ACS to help local people battling cancer.

The very first Relay for Life was held in 1985 in Tacoma, Washington.