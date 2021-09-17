Central Minnesota’s Relay for Life Coming to Sartell on Saturday

SARTELL -- An annual American Cancer Society is returning to an in-person format this year.

After being held in a hybrid format in 2020, this year’s Relay for Life of Central Minnesota is being held at the Sartell Community Center this weekend.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and the Survivor and Caregiver Walk begins at 4:30 p.m. The walk will be followed by a luminaria ceremony at 8:00 p.m. and a closing ceremony at 10:30 p.m.

So far, the event has raised over $52,700 towards its $60,000 goal. All funds go to the cancer society to help local people who are battling cancer.

