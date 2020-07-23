Relay for Life Central MN 2020 Happening Friday

SAUK RAPIDS -- An annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is going to look a little different this year.

The Relay for Life of Central Minnesota will take place from 8:30 until 10:00 p.m. Friday at Discovery Church in Sauk Rapids. Usually, the event features speakers, teams and individuals walking laps to raise money, and a luminaria ceremony.

This year there will be an online silent auction, a drive-through luminary ceremony to honor and remember those who have been affected by cancer, and a both a team and individual car decorating contest.

Donations and luminaries can still be dropped off at a couple of area locations. For more information, you can check out the link below.