Michelle Patrice Peterson, 76, St. Cloud

January 28, 1947 - March 31, 2023

attachment-Michelle Peterson loading...

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michelle Patrice (Hahn) Peterson, daughter of Patrica and Gilbert Hahn of Saint Cloud, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Michelle passed away peacefully at the St Cloud Hospital surrounded by her loved ones after a battle with Legionnaires Disease.

Michelle was a compassionate LPN for over 25 years working for Good Shepherd and St Benedicts nursing homes and CentraCare. She was also a licensed Interior Design Consultant with her own business, Michelle Peterson Design.

She loved decorating her home for every holiday and creating annual holiday craft shows featuring many of her own artworks. Her travel adventures included trips to Montana where her parents were born and to warmer climates. Her annual sisters reunions on the lakes of Minnesota and Wisconsin were the highlight of her summers.

Michelle is survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert Peterson and their 3 beloved cats; her children Jeff and Randy from her first husband, Richard Bastien; granddaughter, Miranda Bastien and five sisters Margaret Hahn Stern, Madeline Hart, Marianne Schmidt, Melinda Asmus and Marjorie Hahn as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dedicated friends who will miss her dearly.

As per her request the funeral will be a private ceremony at the Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN with only close family members present. To honor Michelle’s memory, we are holding a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 12 at a place to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Quiet Oaks Hospice and the Humane Society in Michelle’s memory.