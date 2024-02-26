Michelle “Micki” Jean Duea, 63, Sauk Rapids

May 5, 1960 - February 25, 2024

Michelle Jean Duea, known to her loved ones as Micki, passed away on February 25, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, at the age of 63. She was born on May 5, 1960, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to the late Francis Duea and survived by her mother Louise Baribeau and siblings Terry (Joann) Duea, Bonnie Duea, Mark (Connie) Duea, and Dana (Doretta) Duea.

Micki was a very happy and friendly person with a deep love for animals. She attended Trinity Lutheran School in Sauk Rapids for her primary education and later graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. Micki found solace and community at the Good Shepherd Chapel in Sauk Rapids, where she worshipped.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Micki's life will be held at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids on Thursday, February 29th, at 10 am.

Micki's kindness and love will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her. May she rest in peace.