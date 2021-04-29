Michelle Carlin, 54, Big Lake

November 12, 1966 – April 26, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Michelle Carlin, age 54 of Big Lake will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 5 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker. Burial will be in the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Big Lake. Michelle died Monday at Mercy Hospital from complications of Covid. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Tuesday and again after 10:00 AM, Wednesday at the church in Becker. Arrangements are with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Michelle was born November 12, 1966 in Princeton to Lyle and Peggy (Theobald) Johnson. She graduated from Big Lake High School and the Anoka Technical Community College with a degree in early childhood education. She married Patrick Carlin on June 8, 1996 in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Big Lake. The couple lived in Big Lake where Michelle ran an in-home day care for over 30 years. Michelle was active in the Girl Scouts where she was a scout leader for over 12 years. She was also active in her church and the Day Care Association. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Pat Carlin, Big Lake; daughter, Mary Carlin, Big Lake; parents, Lyle and Peggy Johnson, Big Lake; sisters, Denise (David) Voigt, Big Lake and Wendy (Brian) Struffert, Granite Falls along with several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents and her father and mother-in-law, Leo and Phyllis Carlin.