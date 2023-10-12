Michael “Mike” John Rubis, 59, Eveleth

August 22, 1964 - October 9, 2023

Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Michael J. Rubis, age 59, who passed away Monday at his home in Eveleth. Rev. Craig McCourt will officiate and burial will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 16, 2023 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Mike was born August 22, 1964 in Litchfield to John and Bernice (Tait) Rubis. He served in the U.S. Army for over three years. Mike lived a very simple life at his home near Eveleth. He loved to travel, although he didn’t get to do as much as he would have liked in his later years. Mike traveled to many baseball stadiums throughout the U.S. with his dad and nephews. He was referred to as “Rube” and “Uncle Mikey” by many of the younger generation. Mike loved to have his niece, nephews, and many friends spend weekends with him. He was loved by many, and will be sadly missed.

Mike is survived by his father, John E. Rubis of Eden Valley; sisters, Shirley (Craig) McCourt of Arlington and Lynn Kramer of Watkins; step-brother, Randy Wait of St. Cloud; step-sisters-in-law, Patty Wait of Richmond and Elaine Wait of Maple Grove; nine nephews; and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice (Tait) Rubis; step-mother, Delores Rubis; brother-in-law, Gordie Kramer; and step-brothers, Ron Wait, Gary Wait, and Danny Wait.

Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley.