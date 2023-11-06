Michael “Mike” G. Johnson, 70, Clear Lake

August 9, 1953 - November 1, 2023

Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake, MN for Michael “Mike” G. Johnson, age 70, who passed away peacefully at home. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home in Big Lake. Dear friends, Scott and Marilyn Clark, will officiate.

Mike was born August 9, 1953 in Duluth to Donald and Grace (Overfors) Johnson. He grew up in the Duluth area, but also lived in North Carolina, North Dakota, 29 years in Ham Lake, and has lived in the Becker area for the last 16 years. He joined the Air Force and was trained in electronic warfare. He proudly served his country for two tours in Vietnam and then went on to the Air National Guard, until he retired after 20 years and three months. He was an Electronic Technician for Unisys, GE, and St. Jude’s Medical. Mike enjoyed being in the great outdoors, river fishing for steel head and salmon, visiting state parks, gardening, and camping. He liked to smoke fish and meat, make sausage, and canning. Mike was known for his hot temper, colorful language, good sense of humor, and the kindest heart.

Mike is survived by his wife, Susan of Clear Lake; daughter, Heather (Chad) Nichols of St. Cloud; sons, Damon (Natalie) Johnson of Minnetonka, Rustin Johnson of Pine City; grandchildren, Tacy, Hana, Gunnar, and Porter; and brother, Tim Johnson of Melrude. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. www.exploresherburne.org

Thank you to our family and friends for their support, help, and care along the way. Also a special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital Oncology Unit and CentraCare Hospice for their care and compassion.