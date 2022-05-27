Michael “Mike” B. Schlangen, 66, St. Cloud

July 18, 1955 – May 26, 2022

Michael “Mike” Benno Schlangen, age 66, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM Tuesday at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Etombment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Mike was born July 18, 1955 in St. Cloud, MN to Marcus M. and Florina T. (Kalthoff) Schlangen. He graduated from Albany High School. On May 1, 1976 Mike was united in marriage to Shirley Hallermann at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. He worked most of his life as a truck driver. Mike was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 since 1988. He enjoyed woodworking, 4 wheeling with his sons, and going to truck and tractor pulls.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Schlangen of St. Cloud, MN; sons, Jason (Stacie) Schlangen of Becker, MN; Travis Schlangen of Lester Prairie, MN; and Ryan (Missy) Schlangen of Foley; one granddaughter, Cali Schlangen; 6 brothers and 3 sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Boniface and Marcella Hallermann.