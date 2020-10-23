Michael J. Zulkosky, 67, Foley

July 9, 1953 - October 21, 2020

Michael J. Zulkosky, age 67 of Foley, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at Shiloh Assisted Living in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. Private family services will be held at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Michael J. Zulkosky was born on July 9, 1953 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Harry and Regina (Brenny) Zulkosky. Michael lived in Foley his entire life and worked at Quebecor World for over 30 years. He was an avid NHRA fan since the first race held at Brainerd International Raceway.

He is survived by his spouse Bonnie (Johnson) Zulkosky; son, Sean Zulkosky (Kristina Mauer); step-son, Matthew O’Reilly, grandchildren, Gannon and Aubree, sister Christine (Wayne) Wakeman; brothers, Joesph Zulkosky, Patrick Zulkosky, Charles Zulkosky and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Baron (Zulkosky).