Michael Gary Lundquist, 63, Foreston

March 3, 1960 - February 17, 2024

Michael Gary Lundquist passed away peacefully at home in Foreston, MN after battling Cholangiocarcinoma (Bile Duct and Gallbladder cancer) on February 17, 2024. Mike was born to Gary and Janice Lundquist on March 3, 1960. After graduating from high school, Mike spent some time in Wyoming working at the Togwotee Mountain Lodge where he made some amazing memories. Upon returning to Minnesota, he met his future spouse, Julie Myers, and they were married on February 14, 1987.

Mike embarked on a life-long career as an over-the-road truck driver and enjoyed traveling across America bringing his two daughters, Rachel and Suzy, on many adventures. He retired from truck driving in May 2023. Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, classic rock, video gaming with his grandsons and their friends, a good meal and time spent with his family and pets.

He is survived by Julie Myers, Daughters Rachel McDonnell and Suzy Lundquist (Josh Olson), Grandsons Wylan Iverson and Darryn Piatt, Granddaughter Mady Olson, Mother Janice Lundquist, Stepmother Pam Lundquist, Sister Julie (David) Jacques, Brother David (Tracy) Lundquist and many other Family and Friends that he loved dearly. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Gary Lundquist.

Michael’s remains will be scattered in a private family event, and we are planning a future Celebration of Life picnic for those who wish to gather in remembrance of Michael’s life.