Michael E. Strempke, 73, Randall

October 22, 1951 - June 12, 2025

Michael Strempke, 73 year old resident of Randall, MN, passed away on Thursday, June 12 at his home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 20 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the funeral home. The burial will be held on Wednesday, June 25 at 11:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Michael Emory Strempke was born October 22, 1951 in Oelwein, IA to the late from Ernest and Margaret Patricia (Senlyski) Strempke. He was the 6th of seven children born in the family. He graduated from Little Falls Community High School. After high school Michael entered the United States Army, where he was deployed to Vietnam for two years. He was honorably discharged in 1972. After his discharge he married Jeanne Przybilla. After Jeanne passed, he later married Brenda Happke the couple welcomed a son, Ian Strempke. Mike loved going on trips, spending time with family and friends, going to truck pulls, wood working and tinkering in the garage. He was very loved by all and will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Ian Strempke; brothers, John (Vicki) Strempke, Martin (Michelle) Strempke and a sister-in-law, Judy Strempke and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and (stepmom Mayme) and Margaret and (stepdad, Tony), first wife, Jeanne Strempke; second wife, Brenda Strempke; brothers, Jim, Merlin Strempke; sisters, Judy Ziemann, Joann Pfleghaar and a sister-in-law, Sandy Strempke.