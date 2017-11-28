Michael Berscheid, 64, Holdingford

January 10, 1953 - November 25, 2017

Services celebrating the life of Michael Berscheid, age 64 of Holdingford, will be 11:30 AM, Thursday, November 30, at the St. Francis Parish Cemetery in St. Francis. Mike died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital after a brief illness. After the services in the cemetery, friends and relatives are invited to buy a drink and make a toast to Mike at Schiffler's Bar in St. Anthony. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Mike was born January 10, 1953 at the Little Falls Hospital. He spent his entire life in the Holdingford area. He married Bonnie Schiffler on May 31, 1975 in the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Mike was a heavy equipment operator for several years.

Mike is survived by his wife, Bonnie Berscheid, Holdingford; his brothers and sister, David Berscheid, Albany; Janet (Roger) Gerads, Albany and Pat Berscheid, Holdingford.