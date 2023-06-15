Michael A. Guenette, 84, Cold Spring

July 1, 1938 - June 13, 2023

A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Luxemburg, MN for Michael A. Guenette, age 84, who died Tuesday at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Grove City, MN.

The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Michael was born in Hersher, IL to Albert and Faye (Fritz) Guenette. He married Kay Britton, and they were later divorced. He married Lois Larsen on October 14, 1995.

Michael was a Regional Director for MetLife for 37 years. Together Michael and Lois had a ranch and raised Texas Long Horns. They spent 26 winters in their Texas home where they golfed and made blankets that they sent to orphanages in Mexico. Michael was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Wendelin Parish.

Survivors include his wife, Lois; daughters, Lisa (Colin) Robertson, Leean (Ken) Bradburn, Layna (Doug) Frodine; stepchildren, Dwight (Dani) Larsen, David (Jamie) Larsen, Dan (Randa) Larsen; 5 grandchildren and 8 step-grandchildren; 9 step-great grandchildren; siblings, Dan Guenette, Donna Lamotte, Michelle Kupzak, and Andrea Guenette.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Germaine and Albertina.