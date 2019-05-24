Metro Bus Extending Sartell ConneX Service Through End of Year

SARTELL -- Metro Bus is extending their on-demand bus service in Sartell.

The Connex Bus service pilot program started in January and was set to expire at the end of June. However the program will now run through December 31st.

Marketing Manager Nate Ramacher says with ridership trending up they wanted to see what the summer months would bring.

Most years ridership comes down overall during the summer, but we believe with ConneX we could continue to see that growth which would make it really stand out from our other services.

The on-demand bus service replaced the fixed route that was in Sartell. Riders using Connex can simply call for a ride and the bus will pick you up right at your door.

Ramacher says they are also providing Connex service for kids during their "U-Go Free Summer Youth Program."

This year we've even gone away from having a pass. So kids 17 and under can get on the bus and it even applies to Connex. We are really hoping that kids and their parents can learn our service can be a way for kids to get around town for free.

Metro Bus currently has two buses out during peak times and one during off peak times.

The hours of service is Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.