September 24, 1935 - July 13, 2025

Memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls for Janet West, age 89, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at Sunrise of Edina Assisted Living in Edina. Father Patrick Hoeft will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls following the service.

Janet was born on September 24, 1935 in Little Falls to Roy and Elizabeth (Moehle) Opatz. She graduated from Little Falls High School and was united in marriage to John “Bud” K. West on January 28, 1955 at St. Adelberts Catholic Church in Little Falls. Janet and Bud made their home in 36 states during Bud’s working career and raised her three children, Todd, Kim, and Jay. They returned to Little Falls and she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #46.

Janet is survived by her son, Jay (Jacki Gallagher) West of Richfield; grandson, Jonathan West of Sartell; great grandson, Brayden West of Sartell and many relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Elizabeth; husband, Bud West; daughter, Kim West; son, Todd West; and siblings, Shirley Stoltman, Connie Gallus, Marlys Oman, and Marvin Opatz.