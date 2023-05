Tuesday was a memorable day for Sartell-St. Stephen athletics. Pitcher Wesley Johnson threw a perfect game in the Sabres 5-0 win over Cambridge-Isanti. Johnson had 7 strikeouts in the win.

Lance Hamak (photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson)

Sartell Junior golfer Lance Hamak shot a personal best and school record 65 Tuesday to help the Sabres win the CLC invite at Alexandria.