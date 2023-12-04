Melvin G. Gruba, 84, Foley

March 20, 1939 - November 29, 2023

attachment-Melvin Gruba loading...

Melvin George Gruba, age, 84, died November 29, 2023 at The Gardens at Foley. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 4, 2023 at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, Foreston, MN. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Military honors will take place 12 noon at the cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Mel was born March 20, 1939 to Fred and Barbara (Kantor) Gruba. He graduated from Milaca High School. Right after graduation he joined the Marine Corp. and shortly after leaving the Marines he married Jeanette Broda on Sept. 25, 1961. Mel worked at World Aerospace as a machinist. He retired as a machinist working for Remmele Engineering at the age of 59. During his retirement he enjoyed spending time outdoors, listening to music, wood working, socializing, a good garage sale and spending time with family especially his grandkids.

Mel is survived by his wife Jeanette of 62 years; daughters, Cheryl (Steve) Vanderweyst, Karen (Dave) Vanderweyst, Denise (Brian) Vanderweyst; son, Dean; 5 grandchildren, Michael, Douglas, Devin, Dylan, Jayden; and 2 great-grandkids.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Al Gruba and sister-in-law Maxine Gruba.

Special thanks to the Mayo Clinic, St. Cloud Hospital, The Gardens at Foley and St. Croix Hospice for all the care you provided Melvin and our family.