Melvin Edward Fiedler, 76, Albany

June 10, 1947 - March 10, 2024

Services Celebrating the life of Melvin Edward Fiedler, age 76, Albany, MN will be on March 21, 2024, from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 300 Railroad Ave. Albany, MN 56307. Melvin passed away on March 10, 2024, at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud, MN surrounded by family and friends. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany.

Melvin was born on June 10, 1947, in Sauk Centre to Casper and Irene (Walkoviak) Fiedler. Melvin joined the Army after graduating High school in 1970 and later retired from the Army in 1973. Melvin worked for Polar Tank and Trailer in Opole, MN for 29 years. Melvin enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, listening to and creating music, camping with family, and watching the Vikings.

Melvin is survived by his beloved ex-wife Cecilia Fiedler, his children Josh (Jennifer) Fiedler, Richmond, and Sarah (Chris) Barrett, Monticello. His grandchildren, Annika Rybaski, Mia Fiedler, Violet Herges, Ava Fiedler, Claire Barrett and Charlie Barrett. His siblings, Arlene (Donald) Messerich, Casper Jr. (Dee) Fiedler, Bernice Akervik, Sylvester “Buster” (Cindy) Fiedler, William “Bill” Fielder, Allen “Funt” (Jackie) Fiedler, and Helen (Tim) Hinnenkamp.

Preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Lorraine Wessel, Janice Derichs, Virginia Fiedler, Connie Berskin, and Marvin Fiedler. He is also preceded by his in-laws Sylvester and Virginia Salzl.