Melvin B. Pundsack, 89, St. Francis

July 11, 1934 - October 3, 2023

Mass of Christian burial, a celebration of life, for Melvin Bernard Pundsack, age 89, of St. Francis, MN, will be at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the church and again one hour before the service. The interment will be in the parish cemetery. Melvin passed away on October 3, 2023, at the Melrose Care Center, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in Albany.

Melvin Bernard Pundsack was born on July 11, 1934, in the Krain Township, MN to Joseph and Theresa (Ostendorf) Pundsack. He married Rose Mary Beste on June 3, 1963, in Albany at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Together, they took over his father’s dairy farm and raised 7 children. He enjoyed working the land and taking care of the animals. He was proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Melvin’s hobbies were ﬁshing, word ﬁnds, watching game shows like the “Price is Right” & “Wheel of Fortune,” and playing cards with family and friends.

Melvin is survived by his wife Rose Mary (Beste) Pundsack; 7 children; Keith (Roxane) Pundsack, St. Francis; Linda (Fred) Arnzen, St. Rosa; Greg (Karen) Pundsack, Farming; Roy (Paul) Larsen, Farmington; Corey (Mariela) Pundsack, Melrose; Philip (Bill) Pundsack, San Fransisco, CA; Steven (Katie) Pundsack, Greenﬁeld, WI; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene, Lorraine, and Florence.

Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Theresa Pundsack; brothers and sisters, Alfred Pundsack, Regina Dobmeier, Walter Pundsack, Richard Pundsack, Alvin Pundsack, Mildred Pundsack, and John Pundsack.

Many thanks to the Melrose Care Center staﬀ for taking care of Melvin.