LAKE HENRY -- A Melrose teenager was hurt in a crash Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Highway 4, near Lake Henry in Stearns County.

Eighteen-year-old Logan Hinnenkamp was driving north when he drove off the road into the ditch, hit a field approach, and went airborne.

Hinnenkamp was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.