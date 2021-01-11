Melrose Man Dies in Workplace Accident

MELROSE TOWNSHIP -- A Melrose man is dead after a workplace accident near Melrose Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to a business at 36177 County Road 186 in Melrose Township just before 5:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Keith Kingsley had been sanitizing a turkey barn with a farm tractor and trailer when the accident happened.

Responding officers found Kingsley trapped and entangled in the tractor's power take-off. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kingsley's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.