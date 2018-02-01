December 10, 1980 - January 26, 2018

Melissa Marie DeYaeger, age 37, of Royalton, passed away with dignity and grace at the Health Park Medical Center in Ft. Meyers, Florida.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Royalton, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 9:00 PM Monday, February 5, 2018 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to the mass at church Tuesday. Burial will be in the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Royalton, MN.

Melissa was born on December 10, 1980 in St. Cloud, MN to Kevin and Doreen (Dietz) Koepp. She graduated from Sartell High School in 1999 and went on to attend the College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, MN where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Nursing in 2003. Melissa was married to Royce DeYaeger on September 30, 2006 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, St. Stephen, MN. She worked as a registered nurse for 5 years at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and at the St. Cloud Hospital in the PACU since 2008. Melissa was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and a good friend to many. Some of the many things she will be remembered for are her being fashionable, organized, and straightforward with her thoughts. She loved spending time at the cabin with family, shopping, laughing around the fire with friends and family, going for ice cream runs in the Hornet and hanging out with her girlfriends and work family.

Melissa is survived by her loving husband, Royce of Royalton, MN; children August “Gus” and Scarlett “Letty” of Royalton; parents, Kevin (Doreen) Koepp of Sartell; brothers, Aaron (Elizabeth) Koepp of Elk River, Peter (Samantha) Koepp of West Fargo, ND; sister, Katelyn Koepp of Minneapolis; grandmother, Rita Dietz of Owatonna, MN; father-in-law, Royal DeYaeger of Sartell; mother-in-law, Julie (Steve) Daniels of Rice, MN; sister-in-law Mollie (Trevor) Greener of Rice; brother-in-law Andrew (Amanda) DeYaeger, of Sartell; grandmother-in-law, Theresia DeYaeger of Sartell; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her infant son, Levi and sister, Allison.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Melissa DeYaeger Benefit Acct. at the Pine County Bank, P.O. Box 25, Royalton, MN 56373.