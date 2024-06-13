Melissa Joy Gerads, 55, Little Falls

January 3, 1969 - June 11, 2024

Melissa Joy Gerads, 55 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, June 11. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday. June 17 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. The burial will be held in Oakhill Cemetery in Randall. Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 16 and from 8:30-10:00 A.M. on Monday, June 17 all visitation times will all be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The Rosary will be said by the Franciscan Sisters at 3:30 P.M. on Sunday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Please follow the link to view the service: https://private.memoryshare.com/memoryshare/video/meliss-gerads-8068448

Melissa Sharon was born on January 3, 1969 to Larry and Lavonne (Miller) Sharon. She grew up in Randall Minnesota and attended Little Falls Community High School graduating with the class of 1987. Melissa was united in marriage to Jeffrey J. Gerads on November 26, 1988 at the Camp Ripley Chapel. The couple made their home in Little Falls and were blessed with three children, Jordan, Kaitlyn and Joselyn. She worked in the insurance industry most recently with Mid Minnesota Mutual in Sartell. Melissa treasured her time with family, friends and especially her four grandchildren. She enjoyed Disney especially Mickey Mouse, antique shopping, gardening, taking walks, attending concerts, bowling, reading and kayaking. She recently went on fishing and four wheeling trip to Canada with her husband, family and friends where she caught her first walleye. Melissa and Jeff enjoyed traveling together especially on their trips to Germany, Switzerland and Hawaii. She was a Franciscan Sisters Associate.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jeffrey Gerads of Little Falls; parents, Larry (Pat) Sharon of Little Falls, Lavonne Sharon of Little Falls; children, Jordan (Kaylah) Gerads of Otsego, Kaitlyn (Kayla) Weston of St. Louis Park and Joselyn (Caleb) Ochoa of Little Falls; brother, Craig (Karen) Sharon of Beldenville, WI; step-sisters, Beth Sullivan and Sarah Petrich of Portland Oregon; grandchildren, Kaetheo, Reverie, Lux Gerads and Ander Ochoa and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maynard and Myrtle (Harrington) Miller, Van and Mildred (Fischer) Sharon and Bear James, (Melissa's 10 year old Yorkie dog).