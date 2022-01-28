Melissa Ann Scepurek, 42, Little Falls

July 4, 1979 - January 26, 2022

Melissa Ann Scepurek, 42- year old resident of Little Falls died Wednesday, January 26 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 4 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Melissa Ann Scepurek was born July 4, 1979 in Little Falls to Sylvester and Betty (Adkins) Scepurek. She grew up in Two Rivers Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. Missy attended and graduated from Royalton High School with the Class of 1998. Missy worked at Burger King in Little Falls for a few years. She was also a day care operator for a few years until her declining health forced her to retire. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus as a young girl. She enjoyed her many pet dogs throughout her life. Missy treasured her time spent with her nieces and nephews and spoiling them every chance she had!

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Betty Scepurek of Little Falls; siblings, Terry (Sara) Scepurek of Little Falls, James (Dolly) Scepurek of Little Falls and Jeff Scepurek of Minnesota; nieces and nephews, Megan McCray, Adrien Scepurek, Vanessa Jendro, Cameron Scepurek, Joslynn Scepurek, Kaleb Scepurek, Addie Scepurek, Scarlett Scepurek, Ezra Williams, Brian Scepurek, Sylvie Scepurek and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Sylvester on December 1, 2011.