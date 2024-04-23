Meire Grove Standoff Leads to SWAT Action – Arrest

MEIRE GROVE (WJON News) - A man from Meire Grove was taken into custody yesterday Monday after a brief standoff.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a possible domestic incident at an apartment complex in Meire Grove just after 9:00 Monday morning.

After establishing probable cause for a domestic assault charge, officers found the suspect, 44-year-old Anthony Vankirk, had a felony arrest warrant out for a second-degree arson incident in Albany in August of 2022.

For over an hour, the officers attempted to make contact with Vankirk verbally, by phone, and through PA announcements from squad cars.

At about 11:00 a.m., the Stearns-Benton SWAT team was called in, the apartment complex was evacuated, and nearby residents were told to shelter in place or leave the area.

Officers say Vankirk continued to refuse contact with authorities, and the SWAT team was used to force open the door to the apartment.

Vankirk eventually exited the apartment and was placed under arrest for domestic assault and an outstanding warrant.

After he was checked by medical officials, Vankirk was sent to the Stearns County Jail.

