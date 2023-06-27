Meggie L. Schultz, 70, Princeton

October 19, 1952 - June 25, 2023

Meggie L. Schultz, age 70 of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2023, at M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton, with her husband by her side.

Meggie Lois Bumgarner was born to John and Joyce (Coffey) Bumgarner on October 19, 1952, in Valdese, North Carolina. Meggie was a proud graduate of Issaquah High School, Class of 1971. After graduation, she embarked on a successful 20-year career as a Systems Analyst for the Boeing Company in Renton, Washington. After her husband (Gary Schultz) retired in 2016, they moved back to Princeton, MN, to be close to Gary's Parents (Robert and Lorna Schultz) and enjoy their retirement years together.

Throughout her life, Meggie was passionate about caring for her beloved pets, she enjoyed both indoor and outdoor gardening and loved the great outdoors. She loved fishing and pontoon boating at her favorite place, their cabin on Thunder Lake in Remer, MN. An avid reader, Meggie would often be found with her nose in a book and especially enjoyed murder mysteries and science fiction. A newer passion was doing abstract acrylic paintings. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, recently visiting places like New Orleans, Florida, and the Carolinas. Meggie and Gary's biggest adventure was traversing the inside passage on their boat up to Alaska. Another special trip was traveling to Europe with Gary, Tami, and Gary's parents.

Meggie will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Gary Schultz; daughters, Kimi McCarthy-Skaggs and her husband, Charles, and Tami McCarthy-Pierce and her husband, Shane; grandchildren, Austin and Cody Skaggs; siblings, John (Ruby) Bumgarner, Alvina Kittelman, Wanda (Scott) Miller, Dennis (Liz) Bumgarner, Johnny (Cindy) Bumgarner, Sherri (John) Johnson, Shane (Susan) Davis, and Steve (Tina) Davis; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Lorna Schultz; and her sweet canine companion, Mooshie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Wayne Bumgarner; and her beloved pups, Tucker, JoJo, Bishop, Rambo, and Tippy.

Meggie will be remembered for her unwavering love and dedication to her family, her kindness and intelligence, and her ability to make those around her feel special and loved. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, who will continue to cherish the time they spent with her and the lessons she taught them. May she rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton, MN. https://ruff-start-rescue.networkforgood.com/projects/103964-general-support