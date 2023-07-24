Mega Millions Closing in on $1 Billion Jackpot

Mega Millions Closing in on $1 Billion Jackpot

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $1 billion.

The estimated prize for Tuesday night's drawing is $820 million, or $422 million for the cash option.

If it's won at that level, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.  It was almost exactly one year ago when the jackpot reached similar heights, ultimately won at over $1.3 billion on July 29th, 2022.

That was the third time Mega Millions awarded a prize greater than $1 billion, there have now been four winning jackpots of $1 billion or more.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each, in most jurisdictions players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

