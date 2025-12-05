GROVE CITY (WJON News) -- A woman is recovering after being shot in rural Meeker County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when they received a call about a shooting near Grove City.

The caller said she was bleeding and that she was hiding in the basement.

Responding deputies found the suspect's vehicle on Highway 4 just north of Grove City. At about this time, the suspect called Meeker County 911 and admitted to the shooting.

The victim told deputies that the suspect arrived at her home and convinced her to come outside. As she was going outside, she noticed that he had a gun. As she was going back into the home, he shot at her.

She received superficial wounds and was treated at the scene.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other. The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Tyler Wagstaff of Willmar.