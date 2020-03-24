Meeker County Sheriff Facilities Under Limited Access

LITCHFIELD -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is making some changes to their facilities.

Effective immediately, the lobby areas of the Meeker County Law Enforcement Center and the Meeker County Jail are by appointment only.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says visitation for inmates on Thursday's from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday's from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. will continue, however visitors gathering in the lobby during those times must follow the recommendations by the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health.

Cruze says they will continue to process gun permits and civil process but you're asked to call to set up an appointment at 320-693-5414.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app