MDH Say 61% of Minnesotans Have Had One Dose of COVID Vaccine

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota moved a little closer to reaching the 70% threshold of vaccinated Minnesotans.

Get our free mobile app

As of Wednesday 61% of Minnesotans 16 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As for the state case rate, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 919 new cases and 15 more deaths. The state death total is 7,255.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 19 new cases, Sherburne County added 18 and Benton County with 10.

Since the start of the pandemic over 590,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota.