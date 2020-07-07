MDH Reports Stearns County Has 43 New COVID-19 Cases

St. PAUL -- There were another 569 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Monday according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

There were no new deaths reported in the tri-county area, however Stearns County recorded 43 new cases, Sherburne County added 8 new cases and Benton County had three new cases of the virus.

The total number of positive cases is now over 39,000.

There is also a total of 1,477 deaths related to the coronavirus. The number of people in the hospital today is 267, with 121 of those in the ICU.

There has been over 685,000 tests completed in Minnesota.