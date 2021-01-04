MDH Reports Small Uptick in New COVID Cases Statewide

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw a dip in COVID related deaths, but an increase in overall cases Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 3,148 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths. Two of those deaths were in Stearns County, a person in their 70s and another in their 80s. The statewide death total is at 5,443 since the pandemic began.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County reported 96 new cases, Sherburne County had 71 and Benton County had 42, which were all up from the day before.

In total, 423,688 people have tested positive for the coronavirus statewide. Minnesota has completed over 5.7-million COVID-19 tests.