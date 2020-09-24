MDH Reports 995 New Cases of COVID-19 Statewide

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota continues to see a rise in new positive COVID-19 cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 995 cases Wednesday and three more deaths.

Locally, Stearns County had 39 new cases, Sherburne County had 11 and Benton County had 10.

In total, 1,988 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus, with 1,435 of those coming from long-term care facilities.

Over 93,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, with over 83,000 no longer needing to be in isolation.