MDH Reports 988 New Cases of COVID-19 Statewide

ST. PAUL -- For the first time in several months, Minnesota has recorded under 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 988 new cases of the virus reported Monday. Locally, Sheburne County had 15 new cases, Stearns County had 12 and Benton County had 5.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 411,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota.

State health officials say there were also 36 more deaths related to complications for COVID-19. Two of those deaths were in Stearns County, one person in their 80s and the other in their 90s.

The statewide death total is approaching 5,200.

Hospitalizations also remain low with 8 more people admitted into the hospital Monday.