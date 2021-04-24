MDH Reports 8 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,104 Cases Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 8 deaths due to COVID-19, and 2,104 positive cases on Saturday.

The state’s cumulative totals are now up to 7,072 and 566,687 respectively.

No additional deaths were reported in the tri-county area. Sherburne County reported 105 new cases, Stearns County reported 65, and Benton County reported 23.

Health officials say more than 9 million tests have been completed in Minnesota, and over 1.7 million state residents have completed a vaccine series.

Get our free mobile app