MDH Reports 717 New COVID Cases and 4 More Deaths Statewide

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota recorded 717 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 more deaths Sunday according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 20 new cases, Sherburne County had 9 and Benton County had 2.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus is at 310, up 9 from the previous day, and the number of people in the ICU dropped to 135, down two from the day before.

Minnesota has had over 70,000 people test positive for the coronavirus since January.