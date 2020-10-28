MDH Reports 19 More COVID Related Deaths, Three in Stearns County

ST. PAUL -- Three more Stearns County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19. Two residents were in their 80's and one in their 70s, bringing the county death total to 48.

MDH says there were 1,916 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 deaths reported Tuesday.

Locally, Stearns County had 91 new cases, Sherburne County had 26 and Benton County had 28.

Over 139,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, with over 9,000 people hospitalized and over 2,000 in the ICU.