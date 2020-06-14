MDH Reporting 311 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 311 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. Five of those new cases are in Stearns County, three are in Benton County, and two are in Sherburne County.

There are also 15 more COVID-19 related deaths in the state with one of them being a person in their 80s in Stearns County. The total number of deaths is now at 1,298.

To date, the state has completed 417,710 total coronavirus tests. The Minnesota Department of Health says 30,471 of those tests have come back positive.

The number of people no longer needing to be in isolation is now at 26,090. That number includes both people who have recovered from the virus as well as the people who have died from it.

The number of people who are hospitalized today with the virus is down to 369 with 186 of them in the ICU.

Benton County is now at 193 total cases and three deaths, Sherburne County is now at 266 cases and two deaths, and Stearns County is at 2,107 cases and 19 deaths.